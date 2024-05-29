A humorous young lady and a woman had an amusing conversation that went viral on TikTok

A funny young lady and a woman had a hilarious conversation that went viral on TikTok.

In the video, the young woman recorded a clip with her dad when the father's wife suddenly came in and kissed him.

Wife and lady had funny conversation. Photo credit: @miraokafor

Source: Getty Images

The young woman protested, and the wife replied, saying that he was her husband and she could kiss him whenever she wanted, as shown by @miraokafor.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big jeff said:

“Na only rich father dem dy do am for ooo.”

Nife wrote:

“Husband and daddy is confused."

Abynarh Slinky commented:

“You'll carry a child for 9 months and she'll now become your rival, sharing your own husband with you.”

The tones_1 also commented:

“The woman got scared as if the real wife caught her in the act.”

Mama:

“Daddy see oo.”

Kammiliyaharuna:

“This is cute the woman got confused all of a sudden.”

Essa:

“This is my mom.”

Adwoahvinegar:

“Daddy is confused at this point.”

Winnie kuu:

“U own na witchcraft abi wetin.”

Hernandez80:

“Dem no dey gree for anybody for this family oo.”

Morenike choplifekitchenlagos:

“lyawo burna allegedly.”

Xavier:

“Husband and daddy is confused.”

Tuesday Goddess:

“This one is me oo0 08nobody comes btw my dad and I.”

Streetwealth:

“Kai but this girl is the photo copy of the father o.”

Desti ejis:

“U go marry ohhh.”

Source: Legit.ng