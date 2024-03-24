A Nigerian man has melted hearts with a video of his mother spoon-feeding his wife at the hospital

According to him, his mother took his wife as her daughter and their sweet bond has been making him jealous

Netizens in the comments section, especially women, prayed for God to bless them with a kind mother-in-law

A video of a Nigerian woman feeding her son's wife at a hospital has captured the hearts of netizens on TikTok.

The woman's son shared the adorable video showcasing the bond between his mother and his wife.

Man shares video of mother feeding his wife Photo credit: @justbeautyinternational/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video shows woman feeding daughter-in-law

In the clip shared via his official TikTok account, the man identified as @justbeautyinternational captured his mother spoon-feeding his wife.

He disclosed that his mother had taken his wife as her biological daughter and the bond they shared made him jealous.

He wrote:

“POV; When Ur Mother Takes Ur Wife as Her own daughter. Hmmm!I'm jealous oo.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman spoon-feeds daughter-in-law

The video sparked reactions from netizens who prayed to experience such a great relationship with their mothers-in-law.

Others genuinely asked God to bless the man’s mother for being a helper to her son's wife.

Brownsugar commented:

“My mother-in-law birth only 3boys and na only my husband don bring wife come house like this I Dey enjoy Shege.”

AAMVAGE said:

“This is my mother in-law may God keep that woman alive for me l owe her a lot.”

The big smile reacted:

“May God bless her.”

@adebiyiolayinka said:

“Love you ma you are the best.”

Amaka commented:

“God abeg this is what I want.”

@zinny reacted:

“Father pls with faith I pray I have this kind of mother in-law with a kind heart that will take me as her own daughter Amen.”

@gifty reacted:

“I am praying for my mother in-law to live long cause I will enjoy her and she will enjoy me too..! pray God just do it for me.”

Asigotreats said:

“God bless your mother, tell her she has another daughter.”

Lady dances as mother-in-law carries newborn child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, @yanki_titi, stirred massive reactions online after making a video of her mother-in-law carrying her child.

Describing the woman as a good person, she said that she hoped the woman who had come to help her with their newborn would not go back on time.

Source: Legit.ng