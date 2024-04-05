A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video of her beautiful little daughter fighting with her father at home

While sharing the video, the mother expressed her excitement over seeing them fight because they always play together

The hilarious video stirred reactions from several netizens who insisted that the duo would make up soon

A Nigerian lady who always got jealous over her husband's closeness with little daughter has shared her excitement after the duo hot into a fight.

The mother reiterated her excitement when she observed that they were at the verge of ending their close relationship.

Mum overjoyed as little daughter fights with dad Photo credit: @tiaraoluwanimi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum happily watches husband and daughter fight

The mother with the handle @tiaraoluwanimi_atm on TikTok posted a funny clip of the duo tackling each other in anger.

The funny mother praised God for being so 'wonderful' and causing a fight between the both of them.

She captioned the video:

“Side chick and my man done Dey fight. Isn't God so wonderful? This one sweet me ehn.”

Reactions trail video of dad and daughter fighting

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to advise the mother to cut down her excitement because they would be reconciling soon.

Keenah1715 reacted:

“Them dey play love, fight as how. Dey play.”

@teebago247 reacted:

“Lol Dey play this one look like fight or them Dey play love.”

Ayotundegold26 said:

“Kini people wey Dey play love, you no see how she is smiling.”

Kinglbn reacted:

“This one na lover birds play to confuse the confusionist. No go think am at all.”

Nat Carter785 said:

“Update us later cause this is only temporarily lol.”

OMOLARA reacted:

“Make nobody put mouth o. Them go soon settle.”

@donmurphy32 said:

“People Dey play love u say na fight.”

Omotolani Hammed reacted:

“Dey play na u go still epp dem go buy shawarma.”

Olulade Zendaya Rach said:

“This one is lovers fight ooo, he no reach mind.”

@OLORI DJ MIGHTY said:

“Dey can never fight in Jesus name.”

Watch the video below:

Mum and daughter fight over dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child.

In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks.

Source: Legit.ng