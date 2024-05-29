A Nigerian teacher has shared a video showing the reactions of her students after paying them a surprise visit

The young lady said she had been away for two weeks and the children had no idea that she would be in school that day

The touching clip showed the excited students running towards her after she entered the school

A video showing the grand welcome a teacher received from her students has melted hearts on social media.

The teacher who had been away for two weeks unexpectedly arrived in school and her students got so excited.

Students rush their teacher as she returns to school Photo credit: @tkvoicesakwei/TikTok

Teacher emotional as students welcome her

In a touching video, the teacher identified as @tkvoicesakwei walked through the gate and entered the school premises while her students played outside.

She had been away from school for two weeks to rest and take her medication after falling very sick.

The students who were not expecting to see her immediately stopped what they were doing and ran towards her with full force.

They hugged her passionately and the teacher got so emotional to be treated with such an amazing regard.

In her words:

"I decided to visit my students after two weeks of absence because I am sick. Their love warms my heart. I can’t count how times I have cried watching this video today, oh I love this kids. I even cried in class, they just hugged me."

Reactions as teacher receives grand welcome from students

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share lovely comments about the trending clip on TikTok.

@Uchetex said:

"I really feel emotional on this video. How this children show massive love for you. Pls dear which network are you using. I want to send card for this."

@GETLUX JEWELS reacted:

"If na me sick. As dem see me dem go dey cry because I’m too wicked."

@babymoly123 said:

"We love this kind of aunty when I was still in school."

@comredelinus wrote:

"During my service year, any day I miss school, na that day students dey happy well well."

@orlahmusic said:

"This happened to me also during my T.P. I wept like a baby. They were even in the class, a teacher was teaching them and they sighted me from afar."

@Mavee840 added:

"That boy with yellow slippers will do everything possible to win a lady's heart. see the way he made sure he comes second."

