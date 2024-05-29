A heartbroken Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after her boyfriend ended their relationship

The young man felt embarrassed that his girlfriend posted a video of him washing her underwear at home

According to the young man, the video damaged his reputation and made his friends and netizens turn him into a laughing stock

A Nigerian lady's relationship hit the rocks after she posted a video of her boyfriend washing her underwear.

The video went viral online and her boyfriend was dragged mercilessly by internet users and his friends.

Man ends relationship with girlfriend

This provoked the young man who felt embarrassed and decided to call off the relationship.

He noted that he felt disappointed with her for posting the video online and insisted that they go their separate ways.

In his words:

"I know I have not been replying your texts since Monday. I was just trying to be nice and be that man you want and you made a video of me.

"Not just that, you went ahead to post it that I appeared on the blogs. I'm disappointed and embarrassed. My guys are even making jest of me. Let's just go our separate ways. Look for a man you can be fooling on the media."

The heartbroken girlfriend identified as @joywealth4 on TikTok shared the chat online and appealed to people to beg her boyfriend.

"You people should help me beg my boyfriend. He has blocked me and he's not talking to me," she cried.

Reactions as lady cries over relationship crash

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions.

@Lah.juu said:

"Good afternoon, oya comot for road first make we read wetin he type so we go know how to beg."

@Jidderh commented:

"Is it just because she posted that video of them? or there’s something am missing."

@EWATOMI said:

"I remember someone commented under the video that bloggers will carry it you say shuuu."

@SALMAH said:

"Someone at that comment section said "it's not everything you bring on social media" (now you understand better)."

@Mikky pearl added:

"Try and make people who you know he listen to talk to him he said regardless I still love you am sure you can still hand your way sorry."

Lady in tears as relationship crashes

