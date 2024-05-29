A Nigerian woman amused people over a funny moment she had with her twin kids who suddenly kept mute

According to the woman, parents and guardians need to investigate once the house goes quiet despite kids being present

Mixed reactions trailed her video as social media users passed funny remarks about her children's action

A Nigerian mum has advised people to investigate whenever their kids suddenly go quiet.

She stated this while showing netizens what she saw after her kids suddenly went quiet in the house.

She noticed her kids suddenly went quiet. Photo Credit: @lifewiththetwins7

Taking to TikTok, the woman, @lifewiththetwins7, captioned her video:

"When you have kids and the house suddenly went silent it’s time to run."

In the clip, she immediately began to look for her twin boys and found them scattering rooms in the house.

The kids funnily began arranging their mess after being caught.

"Why are you so jobless and creating work for other people?" the woman quizzed the kids.

Another mum had taken revenge on her grown daughter by scattering her home during a visit.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the kids' video

user4816080251406 said:

"Why do children make messes like this but they’re scared of confrontation and consequences?"

Dreyz | Dallas Realtor said:

"So he knew what he was doing and went ahead to snitch so she might concentrate on the other one."

Maat said:

"Why are both of them jobless?"

"Did you find work for them and they refused to work?

Amber said:

"At least they tried to clean up when they saw you."

B | Lash Artist said:

"The immediate clean up is crazy."

shelit_nopropane said:

" He said nothing to see here he just cleaning, lol but check the other room tho."

Kapri Mosby said:

"It’s them putting stuff away immediately."

Saj Nicole said:

"She said why you jobless and creating work for other people?"

Source: Legit.ng