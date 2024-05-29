Electricity: Nigerian Man Installs Higher Solar-Powered Inverter in His House, Reduces 'NEPA' Bill
- In a bid to reduce his electricity bill and carbon footprint, a Nigerian man decided to install a solar-powered inverter system
- A year after the skeptical solar trial, the man saw that his electricity cost drastically reduced and decided to do an upgrade
- A solar installer shared the new solar-powered inverter system the man went for that has made him almost self-sufficient
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A Nigerian man has become almost self-sufficient in terms of electricity generation after he decided to go solar.
Agbaje Olarewaju, a solar installer, narrated how the Nigerian man employed his services to install a solar-powered inverter system a year ago.
According to Agbaje, his client was unsure about the effectiveness of solar energy and was concerned about reducing his electricity bill.
Man upgrades his solar energy
After enjoying using solar, the man did an upgrade a year later. Agbaje said the man invested in a 220AH tubular battery, four additional panels, and a 2.5kVA 12v inverter.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
In a Facebook post, Agbaje commented on his client's solar upgrade:
"...The upgrade was seamless, and the increased capacity meant that he was almost entirely self-sufficient in terms of energy.
"Now, not only does he save more on his electricity bills, but he also enjoys the peace of mind that comes from knowing he's free from the electricity grid prob.lem
"His journey with solar energy has been so positive that he often encourages his friends and family to consider it. He went from doubting if it would make a difference to wondering why he didn't do it sooner."
A solar energy expert detailed all that one needs to know to set up solar for 24-hour electricity at home.
Reactions trail the solar installation
Tuns Oseni Shuiab said:
"Am interested how can I get mine."
James Adams said:
"Nice Job."
Engr Abdulmalik Usaini said:
"Good job."
Adedokun Segun said:
"Good job."
Samantha China said:
"That's good job, we are inverter and controller factory in China. Hope we have chance to work together."
Lady displays 'cheap' solar inverter she bought
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had displayed the 'cheap' solar inverter she bought which serves her well.
Chinwe said they don't usually turn on their generator at home overnight, which meant they had to deal with the heatwave any time power was interrupted. In a Facebook post, Chinwe shared a picture of the solar inverter she tagged cheap.
Chinwe noted that the solar inverter powers her fan, bulbs, and sockets. When fully charged, it can last overnight. She added that it is charged by the sun and electricity.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng