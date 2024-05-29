In a bid to reduce his electricity bill and carbon footprint, a Nigerian man decided to install a solar-powered inverter system

A year after the skeptical solar trial, the man saw that his electricity cost drastically reduced and decided to do an upgrade

A solar installer shared the new solar-powered inverter system the man went for that has made him almost self-sufficient

A Nigerian man has become almost self-sufficient in terms of electricity generation after he decided to go solar.

Agbaje Olarewaju, a solar installer, narrated how the Nigerian man employed his services to install a solar-powered inverter system a year ago.

Solar installer setting up his client's solar-powered inverter. Photo Credit: Agbaje Olarewaju

According to Agbaje, his client was unsure about the effectiveness of solar energy and was concerned about reducing his electricity bill.

Man upgrades his solar energy

After enjoying using solar, the man did an upgrade a year later. Agbaje said the man invested in a 220AH tubular battery, four additional panels, and a 2.5kVA 12v inverter.

In a Facebook post, Agbaje commented on his client's solar upgrade:

"...The upgrade was seamless, and the increased capacity meant that he was almost entirely self-sufficient in terms of energy.

"Now, not only does he save more on his electricity bills, but he also enjoys the peace of mind that comes from knowing he's free from the electricity grid prob.lem

"His journey with solar energy has been so positive that he often encourages his friends and family to consider it. He went from doubting if it would make a difference to wondering why he didn't do it sooner."

A solar energy expert detailed all that one needs to know to set up solar for 24-hour electricity at home.

Reactions trail the solar installation

Tuns Oseni Shuiab said:

"Am interested how can I get mine."

James Adams said:

"Nice Job."

Engr Abdulmalik Usaini said:

"Good job."

Adedokun Segun said:

"Good job."

Samantha China said:

"That's good job, we are inverter and controller factory in China. Hope we have chance to work together."

