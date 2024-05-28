A Nigerian lady has shared a throwback video revealing the length she went to impress her crush

A Nigerian lady has shared a throwback video recounting how she went the extra mile to impress her crush.

The hilarious clip showed her dancing at home with so much energy to make her crush fall in love with her.

Lady dances legwork to impress crush Photo credit: @spamsforobasi/TikTok.

Lady dances to get crush's action

According to the lady identified as @spamsforobasi on TikTok, she had found out that her crush liked girls that could dance 'legwork'.

Following the information she got, she immediately took action and decided to showcase her moves for him.

A throwback clip showed her showing off so much energy and dancing legwork in a desperate bid to impress her crush.

She recently came across the throwback video and felt embarassed over the action she took to impress her crush.

"I remember when the boy I liked said he liked girls that dance legwork so I posted this on my status. I really lost my mind," she said.

Reactions as lady tries to impress crush

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok took turns to share their thoughts about the video.

@Sepstina wrote:

"Hope una later date cause you gave your all."

@Halima’s Jornal said:

"No, you actually KILLIED IT!! I hope you guys are happily married with 7 kids."

@Dee_of_softtt_lifee reacted:

"Hope say he view that status so?? Cause me I go vex oo."

@Sentient Potato said:

"Having a crush truly is a form of psychosis because whattttt."

@Chicken Noodle Soup commented:

"This is why my kids are not getting phones till they are 16 at least they might hate me but they’ll thank me later."

@shutie_ asked:

"How do you get to the point of asking the crush about their type?"

@_Anna said:

"I had to pause the video a couple of times so you can rest my darling."

@KC fresh added:

"She said the werey no view her status?Something wey he off status notification buh he no reply becs he say leg work, not mad work."

@XôXô said:

"Nah I hope you got him. You danced like your tuition fee depended on it. Can u still dance like that? Abi old times have passed away?"

Watch the video below:

