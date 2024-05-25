A lady who loves her boyfriend so much stirred reactions online after she made a video washing his clothes

The beautiful lady took her time also to clean his apartment after she was done with the laundry

Many people who saw her dedication to her boyfriend's well-being said that the man may end up with someone else

A beautiful lady got many people talking online after effortlessly taking care of her boyfriend's laundry.

The lady saw a huge pile of clothes in her boyfriend's bathroom when she went visiting and she washed them all.

The lady washed all her boyfriend's clothes. Photo source: @polly_pollet

Pretty lady washing clothes

She (@polly_pollet) washed the clothes as if it were not tough work. She folded them after they had dried. The lady also cleaned his house.

Many ladies who watched her video wondered why she was playing a wife role in the girlfriend-boyfriend relationship.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

call.me.dencia said:

"May this kind of love never locate me even at my lowest."

user8172835243374 said:

"Rule No 5: Never play wife roles untill made one."

cynthiawamalwa930 said:

"He will call me after you leave."

Enough said:

"A man who truly loves you, will never allow you to suffer like that madam Washington."

Wamo237 said:

"Dey wash, the girl he wants to marry is abroad doing her masters."

chiko said:

"Never do wife roles on girlfriend level can never be me."

Akorfa_bambie said:

"I was at home cooking and washing and he took another girl on a date ….never again."

Bebe wondered:

"Why don’t he buy a washing machine?"

Mu.mBi said:

"I don’t care what anyone says,this is awesome."

umitasha said:

"As long as he is providing...i mean doing his part right... i would gladly do the same."

Storyteller said:

"I now know why I’m still single at 35."

Rejoice said:

"I did this for about 1yr, one time he kept his cloths for 3mths for me to come back to cos I was away for 3mths."

