Nigerian pastor and prophet, Apostle Love Judah, is set to return to Nigeria for the 21st International Convention of Truth Assembly International Churches.

The event will kick off on Saturday, August 17, and the clergyman is expected to arrive from the United States and meet Christ's followers and other Christian ministers.

Widely called the Apostle of Love, the clergyman is known for his deep spiritual teachings and miracles.

He has administered different worship and Christian events in Nigeria and overseas in a prophetic journey spanning decades.

The 21st international convention is an epoch-making event aimed at strengthening the spiritual connection of Nigerian Christians with God, according to the organisers.

Convention promises to be love-filled

Grace Godwin, who spoke to LEGIT.ng, said the convention will be highlighted by "testimonies and celebration of the blessings."

He urged interested individuals to register for the event through the link

He said:

"The 17th day of August is a time of celebration of the blessings, testimonies, and covenants God made with his servants. It is also a time of convergence, retrospect, and strategic planning with ministry pastors from all over the globe.

This year's covention is extraordinary as the Apostle Judah will be available in person and is ready to deal with any situation keeping Christians bound.

