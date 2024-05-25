A Nigerian mother shared a video of her baby sleeping after they went for a photo shoot at the beach

In the video trending online, the baby was spotted dozing off happily while her mother laughed out loud

Many netizens who saw the video shared funny remarks in the comment section, noting that the baby was tired

A newborn baby was taken for a photoshoot, but the child ended up sleeping off while the process was still ongoing.

A short clip posted on TikTok shows the baby quietly dozing off while her mother laughed.

The baby dozed off during the photoshoot. Photo credit: TikTok/@i_am_harmony_.

It appeared the photoshoot was taking place at a beach, but the baby took the opportunity to take a nap.

With the way she slept peacefully, it was clear that she did not want to be disturbed by anyone.

Some netizens who saw the video said the baby was enjoying the cool air at the beach, which was why she dozed off. The video was posted by @i_am_harmony_.

Reactions as baby sleeps during photoshoot

@sonia_presh said:

"Photoshoot for what again? Is she up to a year? Una too likes to stress my baby."

@Successful Wendy said:

"Mummy, wait if I wake we continue the shoot."

@_HEALING commented:

"She’s enjoying the breeze."

@mumcyfaheezah said:

"She no send una, her life no hard."

@emefa103 said:

"With that cool sea breeze, what were you expecting?"

@itzme_enny said:

"She is like you like stressing me too much mummy."

@Ms.Kafui said:

"The place is cool for sleep now."

@Chizzy baby commented:

"Abeg I wan rest. See cool breeze naw."

@Nurse Mercy said:

"Abeg make una leave her."

@Kimberly Savage said:

"Abeg allow my girl enjoy fresh Air."

@Emmanuel Amanda405 Amanda said:

"She's enjoying the breeze but wait o why she dress like mummy GO?"

Source: Legit.ng