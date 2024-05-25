A baby blew the minds of social media users after a video of her was posted on TikTok, showing how cute she looked

In the video, the child was seen wearing an expensive wig which is owned by an adult, but it completely transformed her

She looked exactly like an adult with the way she confidently rocked the wig, which brought out her entire beauty

A baby girl has turned into a celebrity on TikTok after a video showed her wearing a wig.

In the clip, the child was seen putting on an expensive wig apparently owned by an adult.

The child wore the wig and it transformed her. Photo credit: TikTok/Princess Amelia.

Source: TikTok

The video revealed that the wig belonged to one of her aunts, but she wore it like her own.

The video was posted by Princess Amelia who noted that it was just a joke but the wig transformed the baby girl's physical appearance.

The video is captioned:

"This is what happens when your baby has so many aunties. The wig was just for fun, nothing serious."

The baby looked like an adult as she confidently looked at people surrounding her and admired her beauty.

Social media users who saw the video on TikTok are reacting to it in different ways.

While some praised the child's beauty, others said it was not right to wear a wig on a child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby wears wig

@sukcezzguy said:

"'STOP IT'... it's giving Tyra Banks."

@mercyherlz said:

"At first I thought it was a doll only after she shook."

@mukami said:

"I thought it was real hair until the wig fell."

@onlyteddy commented:

"Let children Be CHILDREN!"

@emilylyb764 said:

"Even with full face makeup, I no go fine like this."

@The Kenyan Traveler said:

"She looks like a doll....toooo beautiful. How adorable."

