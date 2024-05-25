Global site navigation

"Let Children Be Children": Beautiful Baby Girl Wearing an Expensive Wig Looks Like Grown Adult
People

"Let Children Be Children": Beautiful Baby Girl Wearing an Expensive Wig Looks Like Grown Adult

by  Israel Usulor 2 min read
  • A baby blew the minds of social media users after a video of her was posted on TikTok, showing how cute she looked
  • In the video, the child was seen wearing an expensive wig which is owned by an adult, but it completely transformed her
  • She looked exactly like an adult with the way she confidently rocked the wig, which brought out her entire beauty

A baby girl has turned into a celebrity on TikTok after a video showed her wearing a wig.

In the clip, the child was seen putting on an expensive wig apparently owned by an adult.

Baby rocking expensive wig.
The child wore the wig and it transformed her. Photo credit: TikTok/Princess Amelia.
Source: TikTok

The video revealed that the wig belonged to one of her aunts, but she wore it like her own.

The video was posted by Princess Amelia who noted that it was just a joke but the wig transformed the baby girl's physical appearance.

The video is captioned:

"This is what happens when your baby has so many aunties. The wig was just for fun, nothing serious."

The baby looked like an adult as she confidently looked at people surrounding her and admired her beauty.

Social media users who saw the video on TikTok are reacting to it in different ways.

While some praised the child's beauty, others said it was not right to wear a wig on a child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby wears wig

@sukcezzguy said:

"'STOP IT'... it's giving Tyra Banks."

@mercyherlz said:

"At first I thought it was a doll only after she shook."

@mukami said:

"I thought it was real hair until the wig fell."

@onlyteddy commented:

"Let children Be CHILDREN!"

@emilylyb764 said:

"Even with full face makeup, I no go fine like this."

@The Kenyan Traveler said:

"She looks like a doll....toooo beautiful. How adorable."

Another beautiful baby goes viral

Meanwhile, over 1 million baby lovers and fans on TikTok viewed the video of a girl who is blessed with so much beauty.

The girl was kept inside a black basin with water as she played happily, and her smile captured people's attention.

People on TikTok fell in love with the child, especially her natural hair, which was plaited all back.

Source: Legit.ng

