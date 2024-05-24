A Nigerian man who moved to the UK shared a video recalling how he landed his first job as a medical doctor

The man said prior to getting the job, he had applied for opportunities for as many as 300 times in the UK, Scotland and Wales

He said the last interview he attended before he landed a role was intense as he was grilled for one hour

A Nigerian man said it took him a lot of effort to land a job in the UK after he relocated to the European country.

According to him, he sent out so many applications before he attended one interview where he got hired.

The man finally landed a job in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/Dr Newton Nnadozie Enyimba and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Dr Newton Nnadozie Enyimba said he applied for as many as 300 job opportunities as a medical doctor in the UK.

During the last interview where he got the job, he said he was told it would last for 30 minutes.

However, the job interview ended up stretching to as much as 1 hour of intense grilling.

He shared a throwback video of his preparation for the interview, and it got much attention on TikTok.

He captioned the video:

"Throwback to when I was interviewing for what would be my first job as a medical doctor in the United Kingdom!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shared how he landed a role in the UK

@formation.e.fitness said:

"When opportunity meets preparation, success is the result. Congratulations."

@stunner said:

"Congratulations. It’s always so hard for us, and we have to work harder than everyone else, but God will continue to favour us."

@officialnursenwoke said:

"As a nurse, I did over 500 apps with many, unfortunately but las las, I landed a big one, and I’ve been ROCKING THE TEAM. Congratulations Dr..show them we no dey carry last."

