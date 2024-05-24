A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on social media after buying a bag of rice for N75,000

In a video, the lady who saw it as a huge achievement posed with the bag of rice and announced her plan to make use of the bag

Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok with many sharing their similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Nigerian lady felt so ecstatic after purchasing a bag of rice for a whopping amount of N75,000.

The happy mother posed with the bag of rice in her sitting room while carrying her little daughter in her arms.

Nigerian woman buys bag of rice for N75k Photo credit: @beauty_pills/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mum over the moon after purchasing rice

The mother identified as @beautypills said she was feeling over the moon for being able to buy and expensive bag of rice.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The funny woman also announced her decision to use the bag in sewing a fine top for herself so that nothing goes to waste.

In her words:

"A bag of rice 75k you say make I no use am snap. I go even later use the empty bag sew top. Dey play."

Reactions as woman displays N75k rice

Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok took turns to react to the trending clip.

@Mr O B C said:

"I hv been asking myself. How The person in the picture is same wit d person carrying that cute baby."

@Mrs JB stated:

"That year wey I dey collect 80k for bag of rice. Omo tinubu don cast me, my husband just dey wonder how people dey complain about bag of rice 75k wen na wetin him dey buy for over 2yrs."

@M dollars $$ wrote:

"Na you dey for that picture because the change too much ooo."

@NANA reacted:

"Me I go frame the bag hang for wall I go even take endorsements from the rice company cause this advertisement no b free."

@Michael said:

"Congratulations to you my sister, u really made it, please invite me on your Thanksgiving service."

@flexible said:

"Omor na fertilizer own dey shock me now,original one now 60k I no fit watch my mum worry about it though God still run am for me mummy don happy, pray/bless me tire since last week till now."

@user6464459630981 added:

"Even the sound says it all, this one na sound for title men any body wey buy rice now go collect title my dear."

Watch the video below:

People rush Kano trader selling cheap rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a businessman who said he sells his bags of rice for N58,000 each, and that he can deliver to any part of Nigeria.

Haidar Abdullahi Gaduwama made a post on X, and there were so many people rushing to his account and indicating interest in buying from him.

Source: Legit.ng