A Nigerian man has shared his excitement online after his roommate returned home with plenty foodstuffs

A Nigerian man has shared a video of his roommate who surprised him after going for a wedding party.

Man returns from wedding with plenty food

Source: TikTok

Wedding guest returns with bag of foodstuffs

The young man identified as @koko_of_portharcourt said he was surprised when the boy returned with a big bag.

He opened the bag and found several foodstuffs, cooked meals and even expensive souvenirs inside it.

Koko said his roommate was able to pack the foodstuffs because he was among those who shared food at the wedding. He's also a close friend of the bride.

"Joey is the roommate. I couldn't help but share this. He Dey among people wey share food, na him supply small chops & the bride na him close friend. The couple get money," Koko said.

Reactions as man packs foodstuffs from wedding

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@Babylina001 said:

"Una don comot for room mate level nd una know."

@lo lo stated:

"The guy na my kind of person of dem even allow me sef i fit carry the celebrant go hux."

@phavey commented:

"Abeg is your roommate single because na all these kind men wey dey go party dey bring food I wan marry."

@Miracle said:

"I can relate, this is how my brother does it but the difference is that he sells his wine."

@Oma King reacted:

"I go burial if u see food wey i carry ehh. One week food choke my lodgemates off."

@chizzy55 said:

"No try use igbo children play. Food supplus (onye oshi remember bring food for u)."

@Makira added:

"Sharp guy, na so I enter wedding dem no invite me for on Saturday eat two plates of food."

