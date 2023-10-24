A Nigerian woman passionately breastfed her grandchild, but there was no milk in her mammary glands

The grandmother took the action while babysitting the child in the absence of her daughter

The video which captured the moment is generating mixed reactions among TikTok users after it went viral

A Nigerian grandmother breastfed her grandchild when the baby's mother went on a quick errand.

The mother of the child posted the video of the funny moment on TikTok and asked other mums if they had experienced such.

The baby could not get milk during the breastfeeding. Photo credit: TikTok/@sommy_gold.

Source: TikTok

In the clip posted by Sommy Gold, the mother said she went out on an errand, leaving her child at home.

The grandmother was seen trying to breastfeed the baby, but it was clear that breastmilk was not gushing out as the child expected.

The elderly woman laughed out loud in the video, noting that the child must be wondering why it wasn't getting any milk from her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as grandmother breastfeeds her grandchild

While some TikTok users said they actually liked it, others said they would never allow their mothers to breastfeed their children.

@Khiana Godday said:

"My mum did the same with my baby. Trust me, it’s not a problem."

@Bosslady commented:

"It is not a big deal o, but new generation mothers nor go like am."

@Mrs Onyedikachi said:

"This is my mom, mostly at night when she don’t want to disturb me."

@nickyhendrix commented:

"My mom also breastfed my son, and he'll be 6 this November."

@Wendy said:

"My mother-in-law use to do this."

@maryannakpa442 said:

"This was exactly what my mom did when I left her with baby. Like our mothers are the best."

@olivenasa commented:

"My grandma breastfed my younger sister till she clocked two."

