A young Nigerian lady whose husband is late decided to wear some of his nice-looking native attires

In the video shared on TikTok, the lady brought out three of the native clothes and wore them to see how they fit

The touching video went viral as some netizens went to the comment section to sympathise with her on the loss

A young lady lost her husband, but she has not forgotten about him, as he still lives in her heart.

In a TikTok video, she prayed that her husband would continue to rest in perfect peace.

The lady wore her late husband's clothes. Photo credit: TikTok/@victoriouschibugo.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Victorious Chibugo, brought out some of her husband's clothes and tried them out one after the other.

She wore three different dresses belonging to her husband and it was like the clothes were made for her.

She noted that she and her children are still missing her husband.

Chibugo captioned the video:

"Trying out some of my late husband's native wears. Keep resting baby. I and the kids miss you sooo much."

So many TikTok users took to the comment section to sympathise with her on the loss of her husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady wears her late husband's clothes

@chommy said:

"My late husband's brothers shared his clothes a day after the burial."

@Iyase Nelly said:

"How she’s draining in memories but still wanna keep a happy outside. The lord is your strength."

@CHIAMAKA remarked:

"I'm sure he is smiling wherever he is."

@Evidence said:

"You are the strongest woman ever."

@oma's fingers said:

"What a strong and determined woman! Sending hugs and love."

@ellachukwu said:

"May the Lord console and strengthen you Amen."

@lfeoma said:

"You're a strong woman. Sending you love and hugs."

Source: Legit.ng