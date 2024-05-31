Nigerian graduate becomes akara seller after 4 years in university, shares video of his hustle
After four years of acquiring tertiary education, a Nigerian graduate dropped his certificate to earn a living selling akara (bean cakes)
The young man caught people's attention after he shared a video in which he sold akara by the roadside.
More details shortly...
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng