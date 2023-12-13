After working hard for over two years in Saudi Arabia, a Nigerian woman achieved her goal of buying land and building her own house in her home country

She shared a video of her inspiring journey, from saving money to laying the foundation and constructing the house

She expressed her joy and gratitude for accomplishing such a feat, which many people only dream of

Many people aspire to own a house someday, but not everyone can achieve this dream.

For a Nigerian woman, however, nothing was impossible.

She was proud of how far she had come. Photo credit: @mamike/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She worked hard for over two years in Saudi Arabia, saving every penny she could, until she had enough to buy a piece of land and start building her own house in her home country.

She shared a video of her inspiring journey on social media, showing the gradual process of laying the foundation and constructing the house, which is almost finished.

Her story is a testament to her determination, resilience, and faith. She proved that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng