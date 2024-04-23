A mum has shared a video showcasing her excited her daughter was while having a video call with her father

The funny little girl spoke in a language that no one could understand, and her father listened with a huge smile on his face

Netizens in the comments section were amazed at her ability to keep the phone the right way while on a call

A video of a little Nigerian girl speaking to her father on the phone has gone viral on the TikTok app.

Netizens were in awe of her ability to make a video call and keep the phone the right way while speaking.

Little girl reacts sweetly while on call with dad Photo credit: @sivuyisiwebambata/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl excited over call with dad

In the video shared on TikTok by @sivuyisiwebambata, the little girl answered the video call with so much excitement.

She jumped and spoke in gibberish while her mother watched and laughed as she filmed her child.

Her father on the other hand smiled with her and listened attentively even though he couldn't grasp her language.

The video was captioned:

“She is such a daddy's girl, doesnt know how to act when daddy calls.”

Reactions as little girl speaks to dad

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with the reactions of netizens who noted that the child was very smart.

Msuthukazi said:

“She is my daughter reacts when daddy calls stepdad.”

Nxalati said:

“Did u all see how she operates that phone. When a girl is in love neh.”

Thapelo commented:

“She is so cutes, and smart, I like how at her age she knows how to go back to the video screen and can even balance the phone.”

Ikechukwu reacted:

“Una don the born the kind of children wey God reserve for me.”

Evidence C said:

“Na only me no Wetin she dey talk.”

Juice said:

“She even sabi press phone. See how excited she looks. Make my pikin no carry my husband ooo.”

@TopsyTurvy commented:

“She even knows how to balance it.”

Sesie reacted:

“The joy in kids when both parents are fully involved is priceless.”

Zanele Langa Thanjekwayo said:

“She even fixed the screen by herself babies khona into e off.”

Watch the video below:

Little girl boldly calls her dad 'babe'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a captivating video of a little girl calling her father 'babe' at home left netizens rolling on the floor.

The clip showed the funny girl on several occasions referring to her father as 'babe' while being filmed by her mother.

Source: Legit.ng