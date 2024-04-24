A video of two little girls dragging one boy during a party has gone viral on social media igniting lots of reactions

One of the girls first held the little boy before another girl arrived and tried her best to hold him the same way

Immediately this happened, the first girl who felt offended gently pushed the other girl away and secured her position

Two little girls were recently captured in a funny video struggling for the attention of a cute little boy.

The video left netizens rolling on the floor as it showed the girls dressed in party wears and trying their best to hug the little boy.

Little girls struggle for male friend's attention Photo credit: @FashionBeautyKids/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Little girls struggle to hug male friend

In the clip shared on Facebook by Fashion Beauty Kids, one of the girls was first seen holding the boy before another girl came and took him away.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The first however stood her ground and gently pushed the other girl away to get back the little boy.

Guests who watched what was happening laughed in the background while others brought out their phones to film the situation.

The video was captioned:

“What is going on here?”

Reactions as little girls fight over boy

The Facebook video sparked lots of hilarious reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Chimmy Adodoo Chiv reacted:

“Small girls fighting over man.”

Renardo Smith reacted:

“Proof that we automatically know better.”

Dingase Phiri said:

“Wow that's so sweet in the early stage they are so adorable.”

Megan Williams said:

“He is definitely a heartbreaker.”

Lillian Jones reacted:

“She definitely will be getting out that diaper as of today.”

Melissa Christopher said:

“Sweet man from small he's going to be a Heartbreaker.”

Rosa Golden Child reacted:

“My son can manage them both... his got game.”

Owoene Rita reacted:

“The small boy will be getting chased by woman.”

Watch the video below:

Mum and daughter fight over dad's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child.

In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks but her daughter warned her not to try it again.

Source: Legit.ng