A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a surprising video of her new provision shop

The happy lady displayed the few items inside her shop and a plasma TV which she bought to entertain her customers

However, some netizens opined that she could have used the money for the plasma TV to buy more goods for her shop

A Nigerian lady has left netizens amused after buying a costly plasma TV for her shop which had only a few goods inside.

The lady identified on TikTok as @onlyonesimisolaoluwa congratulated herself and thanked God for blessing her with a shop.

Lady shows off interior I of new shop

The shop had only a few goods inside with a costly plasma TV mounted on the wall, which made netizens wonder why she didn't consider stocking up her shop with the money used in getting a plasma television.

The happy lady gave gratitude to her sister and best friend for standing by her till she opened her shop.

Onlyonesimisolaoluwa wrote:

“Isn't easy for me buh Alhamdulilahi want to use dix medium opportunity to thank my sister Hennydaisy and my best friend Celine for standing by me appreciate you so much God bless you for me."

Reactions trail video of lady's shop

The state of her shop got tongues wagging since she only stocked a few goods inside despite being able to afford a plasma television.

Netizens on TikTok advised the lady in the comments section to sell off the TV and use the money to stock up her shop.

White Angel reacted:

“But wetin make you do this kind thing?”

JOBADEST said:

“But where you buy market? The person no ask you how you won sell am?”

Toyin said:

“Is the television not expensive than the goods goods ke provision.”

Sherley reacted:

“Congratulations CEO, Esa ku inowo Telifison yi o, shey you don sub your Got too?”

Davinci reacted:

“Sell tv buy market abeg.”

ARIKEADES said:

“Na tv you wan Dey watch abi na market you wan, Dey sell which one.”

Tunnalcash reacted:

“Why can't you use the plasma money to buy things in the shop.”

Adebimpe said:

“@Jummy I want to type congrats na so l come across bitter people lesl couldn't hold my laugh.”

@juoleee asked:

"Plasma for empty shop? Lol wonders dey sup."

