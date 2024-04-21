A Nigerian man who won over N16 million after predicting 37 matches correctly has cried out for help to get paid

According to him, he has only received N3 million payment out of the huge amount he won despite involving the court

Social media users shared their thoughts about the situation with many accusing the agent of fleeing with the cash

A Nigerian man, Lukman Teriba, has cried out after getting only N3 million out of over N16 million which he won from betting.

Lukman revealed that he predicted 37 games with N1,000 to win N16,705,000, but when he took his ticket to the betting shop, he was told that the winnings had been withdrawn.

Lukman receives only N3m payment

Speaking to PUNCH, the heartbroken man said he took the case to the Bet9ja head office and the management urged their agent to pay him his money, but the agent only sent 3 million naira despite signing an agreement.

In his words:

"I played the game in Ido. I predicted 37 matches and staked N1,000. It brought N16,705,000. I was expecting the four remaining games on Sunday.

"When I took the tickets to the betting shop, they told me the winnings have been withdrawn and I protested. They persuaded their agent to pay my money and he sent N3 million to me after a court agreement. They did not pay me fully and told me to find those that withdrew the money initially.

"I do not have issues with those people but the bet9ja. I played a bet via their platform and predicted 37 games to win N16,705,000 in September 2023. I have not received any other money since then and I have evidence to prove it."

Reactions as man calls out betting platform

Social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation.

Ashlyrules said:

"If it’s not greed you play with 1k won 16m and was credited 3m pls don’t pay this guy more money mbok."

Pellyrain_lion wrote:

"The agent is with your money not bet9ja , arrest the agent."

Krixofficial_ said:

"If na u, u go gree make person use 1k collect ur 16m?"

Samsmooth_ reacted:

"The agent probably cashed out the ticket thinking the bet wouldn’t come through. The agent would then have kept the money they cashed out if the ticket had a blank, because the guy would have no idea it was cashed out. But unfortunately all the games came in miraculously."

Eze.nna.ya.1 added:

"I will file a suit against bet Naija on his behalf Pro bono (free of charge). However, if I and my team recover the money he won. The money will be splitted into two. One part for him the other for me and my firm."

Texas_eze123 reacted:

"Na lie Bet9ja pay complete except you don’t know what you played."

