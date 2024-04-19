A Nigerian man has left netizens rolling on the floor after using a viral TikTok sound to make a sentence in class

The young man who's schooling abroad was asked by his oyinbo lecturer to make a sentence with the word establish

In his response, the funny student used the viral ‘Esther was black and broke’ sound to make a sentence with establish

Source: TikTok

Student makes funny sentence with establish

In his response, the man identified as @barth.m on TikTok used the trending ‘Esther was black and broke’ sound to make his sentence.

“Esther was broke and black but when we married, she established," the funny student said.

The sentence sparked laughter among his classmates who were aware of the TikTok sound.

However, their oyinbo lecturer was clueless about the sound and he wrote down the sentence on the board with a confused look.

Reactions as man makes sentence with establish

The video on TikTok sparked lots of hilarious reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@heyitsvicky said:

“Omoo Nigerian lecturers and frustration na 5& 6.”

@jeri reacted:

“The lecture is really innocent have TikTok?”

@Hugee wrote:

"I love the fact that we can joke with our professors and they'll laugh about it."

@zeefancy added:

"If it was to be in my country, you would have heard out of my classssss, especially one Agbako lecturer like that."

Prince Glory said:

“Lol Teacher didn't get it but the rest of the class did.”

Tisha reacted:

“The fact the whole class knew made it even more funny.”

Catherina Taylor15 said:

“We are a set of unserious generation.”

@kendi_n*t said:

“He be wondering whether you took your lELTs or cheated.”

Antoinette said:

“When he asked "who is Esther" you should have said "Establish".”

Source: Legit.ng