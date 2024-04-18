A Nigerian graduate has proved that one can still secure fully funded scholarships without a first class or second class upper degree

The Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate bagging a fully funded scholarship to further her studies in the United States

People were amazed by her academic feat and sought to know how she did it, while others celebrated with her

A Nigerian lady, Oluwakemi Bayode, is currently in the United States after she bagged a fully funded overseas scholarship.

Oluwakemi secured the scholarship despite having a second class lower degree, popularly known as 2.2.

Oluwakemi Bayode got a fully funded scholarship to study in the US. Photo Credit: @ibiayo

An excited Oluwakemi announced her academic feat on TikTok with inspiring pictures.

She started her TikTok post with a picture of herself appearing worried, perhaps bothered by opinions that people with 2.2 may have difficulty getting scholarships.

The next picture showed a document from a foreign university after she finally secured a fully funded scholarship. Other pictures showed her with white folks as she moved to the US for her scholarship.

People wondered how she pulled it off.

A Canada-based Nigerian educational consultant had shared how graduates with 2.2 or third-class degrees can secure full scholarships.

Oluwakemi Bayode's video generated buzz

Moronke olubo music said:

"Congrats, pls can you send me links for schools and schorlarship."

A'aron10$ said:

"Congratulations Sister. What about third-class graduates?"

user1408767477536 said:

"I have always tried n failed out."

Kweenester80♒ said:

"How do I apply please?

"I don't understand how it's done through those links."

Floradobz said:

"Just how, I’ve given up on many things."

God's Own Child said:

"Congratulations ma'am.

"Can you help take me through how you did ma?"

E.J said:

"l failed to secure with My 4:10."

pricelessbeing said:

"Y’all should do your own research, send emails to schools in USA . Look for professors there to guide you too. Good luck. Research!!!"

Lady bags 2 scholarships with 2.2 degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had secured two scholarships despite graduating with a second class lower degree.

Although the journey was a bit tough, as she once got rejected by a scholarship body for not meeting up to the CGPA, she refused to give up. The resilient young lady subsequently bagged two fully funded scholarships and was given the opportunity to choose one. In her words:

"If you graduated with a 2:2 like me, this post is for you. For years, I doubted my ability to bag any scholarship for my Masters degree because many scholarship granting organizations often stated clearly that they would rather a minimum of 2:1. "

Source: Legit.ng