At a concert headlined by Prophet Odumeje, a Nigerian lady captured her experience and shared it on TikTok

Her video showcased the event’s kickoff with Nigerian celebrities performing, leading up to Prophet Odumeje’s, also known as Indabosky Bahose, anticipated appearance

The climax of her TikTok post featured Prophet Odumeje’s performance, during which a spectator stepped forward to shower him with dollar bills

A Nigerian lady narrated her attendance at Prophet Odumeje’s concert, an event that swiftly gained widespread attention on TikTok.

She documented her arrival at the venue, which commenced with performances by several Nigerian celebrities prior to Prophet Odumeje, also referred to as Indabosky Bahose, taking the stage.

The lady was excited about the concert. Photo credit: @theurueke

Source: TikTok

The highlight of her experience, which she managed to film, was the performance by Prophet Odumeje himself, during which an individual approached the stage and lavished him with dollar bills, as shown by @theurueke.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Quamjan said:

“You have time! Indaboski is a performer not a pastor. Hope u had a nice time.”

Gwenny:

“This guy isn't a pastor again.”

Zino:

“Who doesn't know he's not a pastor?”

Queen-Theodora:

“It was littt.”

High Chiefo Chris:

“I was there live..it was solid.”

Gerry Sanford:

“Hello gorgeous miss Whitney Houston lookalike!”

Ogobuchionye:

“Umu jesUs christ ha na nwo oka na filling station.”

Deevally:

“We didn't judge you.”

Kikisnuggets:

“It really was a show, I didn't regret going too.”

Okhoro:

“Where be dis.”

MicKY:

“Wow hope indanbosky is not your pastor o, anyway you're beautiful.”

Ikenna:

“I swear, I must tell him what you said, even if you plead with me.”

Tonycoolbeans:

“Getat, you too fine.”

TeslachrO07:

“Remember what happened to the curious cat.”

Prophet Odumeje flies to London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Odumeje Indabosky engaged in a jovial exchange with the crew aboard his Air Peace journey to London.

The esteemed clergyman recounted his pleasant and satisfactory flight experience, as shown by @prophetodumeje.

He seized the moment to express gratitude towards the captain, whose expertise was pivotal for their secure passage from Lagos to London.

Source: Legit.ng