A video of a plus-sized lady rocking a tight yellow gown has sparked reactions from social media users

The lady looked so confident in her bodycon gown which revealed the size of her stomach and other parts of her body

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people praised her confidence while others criticised her choice of outfit

A plus-sized lady has caused a frenzy on social media after showing off her body stature in a bodycon gown.

The lady's choice of outfit did not sit well with some netizens who insisted that she shouldn't have worn a tight dress.

Plus-sized lady flaunts her body shape Photo credit: @afi_di_asa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Confident plus-sized lady flaunts her curves

The young woman identified as @afi_di_asa on TikTok was seen in a body-fitted yellow gown that perfectly showed her shape.

Her tight outfit however divided her stomach into two big segments and this made some netizens insist that she shouldn't have worn it.

In the video, the lady displayed a great aura of confidence as she spun around proudly showing off her curves.

She happily vibed to the music that was playing in the background and the video garnered lots of views.

Reactions as plus-sized lady rocks body-fitted gown

Some netizens in the comments section on TikTok insisted that the lady could have avoided a body-fitted outfit.

_Thatverysoftgirl said:

“Wetin do big polo and jean.”

Silencegh&Drling said:

“But on a serious note am fat but u will never see me wear something like this why is not by force.”

Mami reacted:

“Peace nice go just dey happy say she better pass person.”

Brizzy reacted:

“Sorry oo, how you take Dey breath.”

Idin faith said:

“Fear no Dey even let me buy gown.”

MAMA said:

“I can never do without big polo my stomach big.”

@solowise said:

“Waiting be this.”

FaithRichard27 reacted:

“U can actually get a waist trainer dat will not divide ur tummy, am plus size too so l use it a lot.”

@user390412282205 said:

“No try am again ooo. No try do that 360 again. Na God I take beg you.”

@annie yo said:

“I wan use polo and Jean finish my self.”

Arike W said:

“I need to start wearing gown.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng