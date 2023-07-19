A man surprised his girlfriend with a birthday proposal on a plane and the heartwarming moment was captured on TikTok

The pilot announced that it was her special day and asked the other passengers to join him in wishing her well

The unsuspecting woman was overjoyed by the gesture and even more so when her boyfriend popped the question over the interconnected

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A boyfriend gave his girlfriend the ultimate birthday surprise when he proposed to her on a plane in front of all the passengers.

The romantic gesture was filmed and shared on TikTok, where it melted the hearts many viewers.

Lady surprisingly heard her boyfriend's voice on intercom. Photo credit: @bestindid

Source: TikTok

Man proposes to girlfriend on plane

The video showed the pilot making an announcement that it was the woman’s birthday and asking everyone on board to wish her a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The woman, who was sitting next to her boyfriend, smiled and thanked the pilot for the kind words.

But little did she know that there was more to come. Her boyfriend then took over the intercom and told her how much he loved her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

He then got down on one knee and presented her with a ring, as the other passengers cheered and clapped.

The woman was visibly stunned and emotional by the proposal and happily said yes.

The video of the adorable moment has gone viral on TikTok, with over thousands of views and thousands of comments.

Many people praised the man for his creativity and thoughtfulness, while others wished the couple all the best for their future.

Find the video about the man and his girlfriend below

Man who divorced his wife in 2019 locates her in 2023, proposes marriage to her again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that After divorcing each other and going their separate ways, a couple have linked up and are set to get married the second time.

In a short love story told on TikTok by @lifewithjadaaileen, the couple said they got separated in 2019.

However, they linked up with each other again and started dating, and they would later become unable to let go of their love.

Source: Legit.ng