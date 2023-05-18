A fine lady who has just one leg danced nicely, and the video posted on TikTok has gone viral

More than 687,000 people liked the video, and it has so far received over 6.6 million views and 14,000 comments

People admired the lady and her dance moves which she performed while standing on only one leg

Millions of fans on TikTok have seen the video of a lady who uses only one leg to dance.

The fine lady posted the short dance video using her TikTok handle, @444.moniii_, and it has got a lot of attention.

Apart from getting so many views, the video has so far been liked by over 687,000 fans and shared by 16,500 people.

TikTok video of a lady dancing with one leg

The reason behind the huge attention the video is getting is that the lady is disabled.

Her right leg appears to have been amputated, but this is not confirmed. How she uses it to dance has left many people fascinated.

In the 11 seconds video, the lady was standing on one leg and dancing in an open arena that looked like a school compound.

She was not moving her left leg because she used it to stand, but she used the upper parts of her body to dance.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of lady dancing with one leg

After watching the video and seeing her efforts, people took to the comment section to appreciate her.

@isiah said:

"I have no excuse not to work."

@It’snotlamar commented:

"How do you walk and balance like that?"

@tay said:

"I wish I had the same balance as you."

@Karen21 reacted:

"I have two legs, but I can't dance."

