A Nigerian lady recently celebrated a significant milestone with her family, marking the completion of their new home, an event that swiftly garnered widespread attention

The shared video highlighted her elation as she guided viewers through the newly finished abode, providing a tantalizing preview of the stylish and modern interior

The comprehensive clip of the house’s interior showcased an array of premium, strategically placed home appliances, reflecting the family’s attention to detail and commitment to quality in their living environment

The couple celebrated achievement of owning a house. Photo credit: @oyinmi94

Source: TikTok

Couple becomes house owner

An extensive tour of the home revealed that it was furnished with high-quality appliances, thoughtfully arranged to enhance the living space, as shared by @oyinmi94.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blg Bounce14 said:

“The house will not be you cemetary ijn more Celebration to your family.”

Imolemide wrote:

“I buy land today.”

9Mammielizzy9:

“I and my husband we're going to be congratulate very soon.”

Sayrahsinach:

“Congratulations to you and as I celebrate you and happy for you so they shall celebrate me and my spouse very soon in Jesus name. Amen.”

Dhijah34:

“The wife sakara sef pass d husband wey get house.”

Queen Ryam001:

“Congratulations, it will not be you and your man cemetery including your kids in Jesus Christ Name and I pray they congratulate me and my my soon too.”

Dhijah34:

“Congrat ma and sir.”

User73939398373:

“Congratulations sis God as am congratulations people let people congratulations me my husband,family, and my friend in good things before end of this month believe Gods his going to do.”

Queen Wayup:

“I pray for this and my man soon ijn.”

Lady builds house with her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, who had embarked on a house-building journey with her spouse, had successfully gone viral on TikTok upon sharing a video of their completed home.

The video documented the house’s progression, beginning from its early stage, capturing the initial stages of construction.

Ultimately, the video revealed the finished house, offering viewers an insight into the stunning interior, adorned with an exquisite design.

There is also a story of a couple proudly unveiling their newly constructed home.

Source: Legit.ng