A recent video showcased Prophet Odumeje’s exuberant dance moves, celebrating the launch of his musical collaboration with Flavour, titled “Powers”

The friendship between Prophet Odumeje and Flavour has been a subject of public interest, with their growing bond highlighted through various videos shared across social media platforms

Prophet Odumeje danced excitedly. Photo credit: @prophetodumeje

Prophet Odemeje dances

Recently, Prophet Odumeje and Flavour have publicly celebrated their camaraderie, with numerous videos of their joint appearances circulating online, as shared by @prophetodumeje.

Malachy1010 said:

“Odumeje is the source of happiness to Nigerians. God bless you Sir for the real entertainment.”

Super pascal wrote:

“Flavour na u do this one.”

User88463758369566 commented:

“Pls ft speed Darlington abeg.”

Lawrence:

“Odumeje don enter amapiano.”

Queen bags:

“Na to play Odumeje part for church then carry flavor part enter club.”

Lizzy Emefe:

“Make we talk true these tin make flavour do good?”

Kelly 6892:

“Flavour u too much!!! this song sweet pass all wizkid song and we never hear am finish.”

Tt Clasher:

“I'm watching from labour room congratulations to me is a twin boys.”

Boy Alone:

“Where we go stand now pastor and secular artist don drop song... we go pray small den enter club.”

Lord Jefferson:

“This song sweet pass shallipopi album.”

