A lady visited Ethiopia, and she captured a video of the airport where she landed and said that not many people were there

The lady said the Ethiopian Airport was not as busy as the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos

She said even in the early hours of the day, the airport looked scanty and she wondered if the people don't travel

A lady who travelled to Ethiopia has shared her observation after she landed at an airport in the country.

In a TikTok video, the lady said she noticed that there was not much traffic at the airport, unlike in Nigeria.

The lady said the Ethiopian airport was nearly empty. Photo credit: TikTok/Jennifer Umeh and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The lady, Jennifer Umeh, wondered if the people do not travel like Nigerians, where the airport is always bustling.

Unlike the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, which is always full, Jeniffer said she saw a few travellers.

She wrote:

"When we got to the Ethiopian Airport, it was empty. It’s strange to see an airport this scanty, even in the early hours of the day. It says a lot about the country."

However, her followers told her that the airport she was talking about was also a busy one.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of Ethiopian airport

@user7844234066089 said:

"Nigerians, you run in your country because of population. Everyone has to find where to go. Anyway, be careful."

@memesRepublic said:

"Ethiopia Bole Airport Addis Ababa used to be busier than MMIA Lagos. Maybe there is a holiday that day you transit via the airport or your link-up terminal."

@Mr.&Mrs.K said:

"Na your first time sis. Go in peace and stop stressing us wey never get money to comot 9ja."

@daddyibeji said:

"Nobody wants to go tru Ethiopia airport, due to the way dey normally set people up, put dem in prison for no just reason."

