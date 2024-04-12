A Nigerian man has shared a video showcasing how he stormed his sister’s wedding with a huge surprise package

The young man staged a show for his sister before presenting her with a very big photo frame which left her wedding guests in awe

However, some netizens were more interested in the facial expression of her husband who seemed not to be happy

A video of a Nigerian man who put up a show to lighten up his elder sister’s traditional wedding has gone viral.

Social media went abuzz as the clip made its way to the timelines of several netizens on the TikTok app.

Man surprises sister on wedding day

Man dramatically presents sister with big frame

The young man identified as @bigname124 in TikTok gave her sister a very huge and unforgettable surprise.

He presented his sister with a very big photo frame of her wedding picture which made her over excited.

However, before showing her the frame in the presence of guests, he first staged a drama with some actors.

The video showed them carrying the covered frame and running around in circles and curious guests watched with eagerness.

After revealing the content of the frame, guests screamed in awe and the young man proceeded to spray money on his sister.

He captioned the video:

“POV: How I surprised my elder sister at her wedding.”

Reactions as man surprises sister

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with the opinions of netizens.

Kachi deck reacted:

“The lady Wan give her one egede hand shake the boy bring the hands down.”

Efe Couture's Fashion said:

“I know say na frame the Lady na egede the boy belike novic somehow.”

Smart Ola reacted:

“If na me be the husband na straight breakup which kind mad attitude be dis.”

Emyblaze_Fx (XAUUSD trader) said:

“Why dem de spray 50naira come de form big boys de rock white on top sef this life no balance.”

Marvins said:

“Which kind burial vibe be this one for wedding.”

Jeremie said:

"Her husband dey regret wedding lol. Oga be like which kind family I enter so."

@ifechukwuebelechi said:

“Her husband is not smiling.”

Icekingmoney11 reacted:

“Her husband be like which mad family I go marry from now.”

Ubaruth reacted:

“If that man no regret that wedding in remain small, why una go do dorime for wedding naa.”

Watch the video below:

Man surprises brother on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a touching video of a Nigerian groom who received an unexpected visit from his brother on his wedding day has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The groom’s brother, who lives in the UK, pretended that he was unable to attend the wedding due to some reasons and secretly flew to Nigeria to surprise his sibling.

