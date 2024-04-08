A young man has shared a video showing the moment his boss caught him red-handed sleeping in the office

The young man slept with his mouth open and his funny boss quickly brought a cup of tea to spoon-feed him

Netizens in the comments section found the video very hilarious while questioning if he was sacked afterwards

A video of a boss giving tea to a staff who slept off with mouth agape while on duty has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The trending video showed the boss holding a cup of tea and spoonfeeding the young man who slept on a chair.

Boss catches male staff sleeping on duty Photo credit: @theturkeyguy147/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boss goes viral for feeding sleeping staff

The staff identified as @theturkeyguy147 on TikTok shared the video on the platform, lamenting that his boss caught him red-handed sleeping in the office.

Sleeping with his mouth open gave his funny boss the chance to pour tea into his mouth using a spoon.

He captioned the video:

“POV: That moment your boss caught you red and blue handed. There was a cut Boss 1 - Me 0.”

Reactions as boss catches staff sleeping

The TikTok video sparked lots of humorous reactions from netizens who watched it on the platform.

@kaluwealth reacted:

“I'm sorry boss.”

@cute_daughter said:

“Him don drink him salary as tea.”

marfocus6 said:

“This one no be "you are fired" Na "you are tea.”

@ayobams90 said:

“He just drank resignation.”

@salmoseja reacted:

"Why u sef go open mouth dey sleep like that for office shey u no sleep for house ni or u no value Ur work."

Stephen jesurobo joseph said:

“U do day break with your girl.”

GREEN QUEEN said:

“Did you loose the job afterwards.”

Oluwadamilola said:

“I can't stop laughing.”

BIG DRMB OFCHINA

“E still rush drink am.”

Watch the video below:

