Drama as Boss Catches Male Staff Sleeping With Mouth Open While On Duty at Office, Video Trends
- A young man has shared a video showing the moment his boss caught him red-handed sleeping in the office
- The young man slept with his mouth open and his funny boss quickly brought a cup of tea to spoon-feed him
- Netizens in the comments section found the video very hilarious while questioning if he was sacked afterwards
A video of a boss giving tea to a staff who slept off with mouth agape while on duty has left netizens rolling on the floor.
The trending video showed the boss holding a cup of tea and spoonfeeding the young man who slept on a chair.
Boss goes viral for feeding sleeping staff
The staff identified as @theturkeyguy147 on TikTok shared the video on the platform, lamenting that his boss caught him red-handed sleeping in the office.
Sleeping with his mouth open gave his funny boss the chance to pour tea into his mouth using a spoon.
He captioned the video:
“POV: That moment your boss caught you red and blue handed. There was a cut Boss 1 - Me 0.”
Reactions as boss catches staff sleeping
The TikTok video sparked lots of humorous reactions from netizens who watched it on the platform.
@kaluwealth reacted:
“I'm sorry boss.”
@cute_daughter said:
“Him don drink him salary as tea.”
marfocus6 said:
“This one no be "you are fired" Na "you are tea.”
@ayobams90 said:
“He just drank resignation.”
@salmoseja reacted:
"Why u sef go open mouth dey sleep like that for office shey u no sleep for house ni or u no value Ur work."
Stephen jesurobo joseph said:
“U do day break with your girl.”
GREEN QUEEN said:
“Did you loose the job afterwards.”
Oluwadamilola said:
“I can't stop laughing.”
BIG DRMB OFCHINA
“E still rush drink am.”
Watch the video below:
Boss catches female staff sleeping on duty
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was caught sleeping at work, and the moment was captured in a funny video which went viral on TikTok.
The lady woke up when she saw that she had been discovered, and she quickly arranged herself, but it was too late.
Source: Legit.ng