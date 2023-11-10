A lady said she was tired at work, so she decided to take a nap, but unfortunately for her, she was caught by her boss

She never expected that her boss would walk in the moment he did, and she was scared when she was discovered

In the trending video, she woke up quickly and started arranging herself after realising she might be in trouble

A lady was caught sleeping at work, and the moment was captured in a funny video trending on TikTok.

In the clip posted on the platform by @nanirochelle, the staff member did not expect her boss to walk in on her sleeping.

The lady's boss recorded her while she was sleeping on duty. Photo credit: TikTok/@nanirochelle.

She said she was tired and decided to take a nap, only for her boss to catch her with her head relaxed in the chair.

The lady woke up when she saw that she had been discovered, and she quickly arranged herself, but it was too late.

She captioned the video:

"My boss caught me sleeping on the job. I was so scared. I be so bored and tired. What can I do? This was ass dead scary, though."

The lady said further in the comment section that she was so shocked when the incident happened. Some netizens who commented on the video asked her if she was later sacked.

TikTok users react as lady sleeps on the job

@TrulyTahiri said:

"Sis we need to see the face behind the disturbance of peace."

@pacific.nteta said:

"Those asking if she still has a job, she wouldn't have gotten the video and even posted it if she was fired."

@Crunchy Towels said:

"Sleep is so good when you are not supposed to be sleeping."

@255unknown commented:

"Why did you grab his hand."

