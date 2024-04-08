A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her baby sleeping peacefully after being tied to a pillow

The mum lamented that her son who was not yet a month old stressed her so much that she had to come up with the strategy

Netizens especially mothers in the comments section promised to try out the strategy on their babies

A Nigerian mother has shared the impressive trick she tried out on her baby who loved to be carried always.

According to the mother, her baby who was barely one month old disturbs a lot and does not allow her to rest well.

Nigerian mum ties her baby to pillow Photo credit: @rayoh36/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Funny mum ties baby to pillow

Fortunately, the mother identified on TikTok as @rayoh36 found a trick to make him stay at a place without disturbing.

In a video, she tied the baby to a pillow with a wrapper to make him feel like someone was backing him.

The unaware little baby slept peacefully on the pillow and his mother could not hide her joy that her trick worked.

She wrote:

“Pikin wey say him mama no go sleep him self no go sleep, he never reach a month he don dey show me sege ehn baby wetin I do you.”

Reactions as mum ties baby to pillow

Netizens especially mothers in the comments section on TikTok thanked the mum for giving them a good update.

@FeyisayosCOW said:

“This video reminds me of my aunties child that like us to pat his back anytime he's asleep, once you stop baba go wake up asap we had to fill rice inside glove anytime he sleeps we put it on his back.”

@prettyange69 reacted:

“I also try this method for my son but he nor gree for me.”

MOKIKIOLUWAI reacted:

“Naso I Dey do for my sister pikin self.”

Mercy N reacted:

“The baby go think say na em mama back he dey.”

Uc Precious said:

“Their is nothing you can tell me, na the father do this thing.”

Hanno said:

“What I'm about todo if my 2 month old doesn't give me some rest.”

Vibeswithewa reacted:

“I must do this to my pikin too.”

Aishah Danladi said:

“Me wey never born self dey reason say nah wetin i go do my baby be dis.”

Ogechukwuprecious said:

“Another Update for up coming mother's they will be no too much stress.”

Watch the video below:

Mum ties baby to mannequin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother could not contain her joy after testing out a new trick to keep her child peacefully in a place.

The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed him at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.

Source: Legit.ng