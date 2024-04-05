A Nigerian lady residing overseas recently revealed why numerous Nigerians who have relocated still struggle to make ends meet

She explained that many Nigerians adopt a lifestyle upon moving abroad which they feel compelled to uphold

Additionally, she highlighted the significant pressure of familial expectations on expatriates who strive to showcase an impressive online persona

A Nigerian lady who has made her home overseas delved into the underlying reasons why a significant number of Nigerians, despite having emigrated, find themselves ensnared in a perpetual cycle of financial precarity.

She illuminated the fact that upon their arrival in foreign lands, many Nigerians feel an overwhelming compulsion to adopt and perpetuate a facade of affluence and success.

The lady gave reasons some Nigerians abroad are struggling. Photo credit: @miss,yusuf

Source: TikTok

This self-imposed expectation to maintain such a lifestyle often becomes an onerous burden. Furthermore, she shed light on the immense weight of familial obligations that rests on the shoulders of these immigrants.

The relentless demands from relatives back home, coupled with the desire to project an image of prosperity on social media platforms, have a profound and detrimental effect on their financial independence and capacity.

The pressure to continuously send money home, often to the detriment of their own financial security, is a stark reality for many as shown by @miss.yusuf.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kennydiamond51 said:

“I will only spend on my parents and siblings. Any other person, I won't give anything.”

Callie sequra wrote:

“This why moving in silence is so important!!!”

Chikepaschal commented:

“If they bill you block them.”

George sh also commented:

“My girlfriend told me to stop all this billing stuff and focus more on myself and I'm happy I can save something.”

Hungry girl:

“Someone once told me it's better to spend money on your self and dress up than to save. l just smh.”

EmKayO:

“If you concluded I'm balling because of my posts then.”

Noekie:

“My parents came in the late 80s in New York. it was no time to be showing off.”

Miss yusuf:

“Even without showing off people believe your rich once you're abroad.”

ExperienceTrue:

“Especially in US time run so fast.”

Zenie971:

“No one is entitled to my lifestyle.”

Nigerian student in UK laments, says she may be withdrawn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female student has set up a GoFundMe to offset her outstanding tuition abroad as she is on the verge of being withdrawn from the University of Essex, England.

In a TikTok video, Omolola revealed that she was in her second year and five months away from graduating.

In a TikTok video, Omolola revealed that she was in her second year and five months away from graduating.

Source: Legit.ng