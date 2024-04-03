A young mother has shared a hilarious video of her beautiful baby that enjoys consuming adult food at home

In the funny clip, the cute baby was seen salivating after her mother stretched out her hand with garri and soup

Netizens who watched the video took to the comments section to gush over the little girl’s stunning beauty

A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions on TikTok after showing off her daughter who loves taking adult food.

The mother identified on TikTok as @ehnny_moonlight revealed how her baby reacts whenever she catches a glimpse of adult food especially garri and soup.

Cute baby enjoys garri and soup Photo credit: @ehnnny_moonlight/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl displays love for adult food

In the intriguing clip, the mother held a mould of garri and soup and stretched out her hand towards her baby.

On sighting the food, the baby immediately rushed towards it and began to lick the soup with a look of satisfaction on her face.

Netizens gush over baby who loves food

Netizens on TikTok gushed over the little girl’s gorgeousness and applauded her for loving food.

Princess Nnake reacted:

“How baby fair Dey patronize eba instead of Alfredo pasta.”

@therealpikolo said:

“Make una no born my pikin o.”

Honasss said:

"I wish my baby would enjoy adult food but the boy no gree. Still eating expensive baby food at this time. I have tried everything possible to no avail."

@abigailll reacted:

"My husband doesn't allow me feed our daughter adult food but she loves it. He is scared that it may not be okay for her."

Mirabel said:

“Haha. My boy just turned 7months and I'm gradually introducing him to solids.”

Epurple converses said:

“Woah, that's a cute baby.”

Merry-Lynn on Spotify reacted:

“So beautiful.”

Y'all favorite said:

“This is my baby, she's so cute.”

Fina reacted：

“So cute.”

Merry-Lynn on Spotify said:

“So beautiful.”

Y'all favorite said:

“This is my baby.”

Watch the video below:

Baby swallows fufu like adult

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video showed a beautiful baby girl eating fufu properly like a hungry adult.

In the TikTok video, a big lump of the delicacy was brought and served to her with a nice soup full of meat and fish.

Source: Legit.ng