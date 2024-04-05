A Nigerian man celebrated the naira’s appreciation against the dollar but observed that food prices had not decreased

In a tweet, he remarked on the naira’s substantial gains, yet noted that food prices were still soaring

He speculated whether the persistence of high food prices was due to marketers not having fully sold off old stock

A Nigerian man expressed his mixed feelings as he celebrated the naira’s rise against the dollar, yet he pointed out that food prices remained stubbornly high.

He took to Twitter to discuss the naira’s significant recovery but lamented that the cost of food continued to escalate, defying expectations.

The opens up about the price of food price.

He, @konigtimz, mused over the possibility that traders still had old stock to sell, which might be causing the sustained increase in food prices despite the stronger naira.

Cardoso policy on naira

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s policy on foreign exchange (FX) in Nigeria is focused on stabilizing the naira, fostering sustainable economic growth, and achieving price stability.

He has emphasized the importance of evidence-based monetary policy and has introduced reforms to address challenges in the FX market.

These reforms aim to create a transparent system where foreign exchange can be accessed easily without personal connections in banks, and are part of broader efforts to stabilize the exchange rate of the naira and reduce interest rates to facilitate borrowing and investments.

Why CBN is getting it right

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Naira has demonstrated a notable appreciation against the US Dollar within the foreign exchange arena.

Insights into this encouraging shift have been illuminated by a Nigerian individual on X (previously known as Twitter). According to his analysis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented a series of tactical measures aimed at bolstering the Naira’s value.

A key move by the CBN includes reducing the dollar’s cost to align with, or even undercut, the figures quoted in the parallel market, thereby fortifying the Naira’s position. He also mentioned other areas that has helped Nigerian economy grow in terms of naira to dollar exchange.

