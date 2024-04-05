A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has taken to social media to celebrate bringing down her electricity bill to £25 (around N39,800) weekly

She detailed her strategy, which has been working so far, and revealed she got it from Reddit, a social media platform

Her electricity bill reduction strategy caused quite a stir among folks residing in the United Kingdom

A Nigerian lady, @lady_amilia, has shared how she took her weekly UK electricity bill from £60 (around N95,715) down to £25 (around N39,800).

@lady_amilia said she got the idea from Reddit and hailed the social media platform for coming to her rescue again.

Amilia said she reduced her electricity bill to £25 weekly. The image on the right is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Robert Brook, X/@lady_amilia

Source: Getty Images

How @lady_amilia reduced her electricity bill

In a tweet on X, @lady_amilia explained that she switched her gas and electricity tariff and shifted much of the electricity load to early in the morning. @lady_amilia wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I switched my gas and electricity tariff to tack daily wholesale prices and shifted a lot of electricity load into the early morning and my bill has gone from £60 weekly (electricity ) to £25. Reddit for the win again. This is peak adulting and I love it."

Legit.ng had reported how a Nigerian lady in the UK cried out online over a high electricity bill.

See her post below:

@lady_amilia's electricity bill reduction strategy sparks reactions

@saniyusuf said:

"Barbs how are you just learning this haha. I have my boiler to boil only at like 1 am."

@llewdiskram said:

"I’m guessing you are also on Tracker for gas, if not it’s definitely worth it and if gas prices did go up again, you could just revert back to Flexible."

@Snow_Whyte1 said:

"Oh I've just been moved to Octopus so I'm gna check this out!"

@Vicente_3_ said:

"Please submit your meter read and allow them to bill you accurately."

@maiswheeler_ said:

"I’ve been trying to figure all this out as just moved house, people are saying you’re best off not switching at current but we’re with British Gas and I could do with this kind of app!"

@ThreeLeftThumbs said:

"Some areas don't have electricity companies that offer these options though."

@____Olatunbosun said:

"Would you recommend this for someone working from home and using about 3 PC and 2 big screens for about 8 hours a day?"

UK energy bills surge sparks tension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that surging UK energy bills had sparked tensions among tenants.

Household electricity and gas bills have skyrocketed across Europe after key energy producer Russia invaded Ukraine.

In Britain, the average domestic energy bill roughly doubled and helped push inflation to the highest level in four decades, in turn creating a cost-of-living crisis as wages fail to keep pace, despite the government's partial subsidy for fuel.

Source: Legit.ng