A Nigerian nurse employed in Germany took a brief hiatus to share insights into her personal journey and professional experiences in nursing

In a revealing video, she explained that her English name, Patricia, was often favoured over her Nigerian name, Amara

Reflecting on the nursing profession, she highlighted the job security it afforded her, never necessitating a job hunt

She went on to express her thoughts on the nursing profession, as shared on @amara_ozor, emphasizing the remarkable job security it provides.

She pointed out that, unlike many other professions where individuals may find themselves in the throes of a relentless job search, nursing has always presented her with a steady stream of opportunities, ensuring she never faced the uncertainty of unemployment.

User750560234273 said:

“Please am in Ghana as a nurse can I work as nurse in German and learn in the language in Ghana.”

TshepoMokgotho wrote:

“Am starting my language in April... Yhooo, God help me. An am coming to Germany soon.”

User2098340866861 wrote:

“Please nurse can you do a video on how nurses from Nigena Can migrate there because the say its hard to be a nurse in Germany.”

Bright Fortune commented:

“Nurses are aways wife material, because they care so much and concern about your health. I pray to get one to marry.”

Ify Ukwu:

“You go girl I'm studying nursing in Italy.”

BarbieDream:

“I want go for nursing school in France I the problem is that I don't know how to speak French.”

User8273928393:

“Can you study nursing in Germany and work in other countries?”

Hermann The German:

“Hi hi, how can my sister inlaw study nursing in Germany?”

BeLikeEmpress:

“Please can a general arts students study nursing in Germany.”

Umedith7:

“Am in Germany too I will still study nursing let me finish with German language first.”

Rosemoore:

“Please how can i relocate as a nurse.”

Dhanieg:

“I am a certificate nurse and am taking my German lessons up to B1 .....will I be able to work in German.”

