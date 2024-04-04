The Super Eagles of Nigeria have lost some points in the latest ranking by the world football governing body, FIFA

The new FIFA ranking for men's under-23 football teams placed Nigeria in the 30th position in the world

In Africa, Nigeria maintained 3rd position, which was where it stood in February after the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

World football governing body, FIFA, has released its April ranking of men's under-23 national teams.

The new ranking released on April 4 showed that Nigeria had lost two points, dropping to the 30th position in the world.

The Super Eagles are now ranked 30th in the world. Photo credit: Getty Images/Visionhaus and X/Kelechi Iheanacho

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles are ranked behind Wales and Poland, who are in the 28th and 29th positions, respectively.

In Africa, Nigeria still maintained 3rd position, where it was placed immediately after the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Despite losing two points, Nigeria still ranked higher than Ivory Coast, which is placed in the 5th position.

Immediately after the AFCON, the Super Eagles were ranked at the 28th position in the world after moving 14 places up.

New FIFA Ranking

Morocco is still ranked first, while Senegal comes second in the African table.

In other rankings seen on the FIFA table, football powerhouse, Argentina still maintains their first position in the world.

Argentina is followed by France and Belgium in the second and third positions, while England and Brazil are ranked 4th and 5th.

President rewards Nwabali, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles' number one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was back in Nigeria and was spotted in Aso Rock.

Nwabali looked elegant in his native attire amid his teammates during a reception at Nigeria's seat of power.

This came after Nwabali's impressive outing at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles defeat Black Stars of Ghana

In another story, the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly match in Morocco.

Two goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman gave Nigeria victory over their football rival on Friday, March 22.

Finidi George's boys also played against the Eagles of Mali on Tuesday, March 26 and they lost.

Source: Legit.ng