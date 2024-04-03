A Twitter user, @McCartney000, highlighted a significant drop in airline ticket prices to Nigeria, with return tickets now as low as N470,000

He pointed at some airlines' “deliberate wickedness,” suggesting that these lower prices could have been offered earlier

Amidst the controversy, @McCartney000 appreciated Airpeace, although it’s unclear whether the price drop is a temporary promotional offer

In a surprising turn of events, a man indicated that airlines have drastically reduced their ticket prices to Nigeria.

An X user, @McCartney000, recently brought this to light, expressing his astonishment at the sudden price drop.

He pointed at the current price of fight from London. Photo credit: @mcCartney000

According to @McCartney000, the cost of a return ticket to Nigeria has plummeted to as low as N470, 000.

This revelation has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many questioning the sudden price drop.

The Twitter user indicated that there might be some “deliberate wickedness,” implying that the airlines could have offered these lower prices all along but chose not to.

He expressed his frustration at having to pay over £1,000 for tickets in the past.

However, amidst the controversy, @McCartney000 took a moment to appreciate Airpeace for their service. It remains unclear whether the price drop is a temporary promotional offer or a permanent change.

In his words:

"All the airlines have ridiculously dropped there prices to Nigeria, you can get a ticket as low as £329 return. This is deliberate wickedness, so prices can be this cheap and you’re making us pay over 1k."

About Airpeace

Air Peace is a prominent airline in Nigeria and West Africa, offering both scheduled passenger and charter flights. The airline is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, and operates from Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Air Peace provides services to 20 major cities within Nigeria at competitive fares. In addition to domestic flights, it also offers regional services to Accra, Banjul, Dakar, Douala, Freetown, and Monrovia, and is expanding its network with international routes such as Uk, Johannesburg and Mumbai.

Source: Legit.ng