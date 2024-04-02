After Kylian Mbappe was surprisingly taken off the field during the match against Marseille, the forward made his feeling clear through his reaction

When the coach faced questions about his choice to replace the key player, he expressed his frustration

He mentioned that the repetitive queries about Mbappe’s time on the pitch were becoming boring

In the aftermath of the surprising replacement of Kylian Mbappe during the match against Marseille, the forward demonstrated his struggle to come to terms with the decision.

The coach, who found himself under scrutiny following the game due to his choice to bench the star player, offered a response.

He expressed his growing frustration at the constant questioning about Mbappe’s time on the pitch, asserting his prerogative as a coach to make substitutions in pursuit of a favourable outcome.

Enrique said:

“It's the same music, every single week. It's so boring. I am the manager. I make decisions every day, every week. I am going to do the same until my last day in Paris. I always try to find the best solution for my team. Maybe I am wrong, but I think I am right.”

Ultimately, Paris Saint-Germain triumphed with a 2-0 victory over Marseille.

PSG eyes Victor Osimhen As Kylian Mbappe’s replacement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain is seriously considering Napoli's forward Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has expressed his desire to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

PSG sees the 24-year-old Nigerian international as a prime candidate to fill Mbappe's shoes and is contemplating moving for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Osimhen, who transferred to Napoli from Lille in 2020, has been a key player for the Italian team, scoring 67 goals in 119 matches.

Mbappe officially announces PSG exit as free agent

In another related story, Legit.ng also reported that Kylian Mbappe has announced his intention to exit Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappe, whose contract expires in the summer, has informed the French champions of his choice.

The details of his departure are still being worked out as both sides discuss whether he will depart for a transfer fee or forego his salary to support PSG's financial stability.

