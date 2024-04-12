Victor Osimhen, Nigerian international and Napoli striker, has been reportedly near to moving from Napili to PSG for €120 million

English clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, have been reporting to be in pursuit of the Nigerian star, but PSG appeared to have the upper hand now

Chelsea's financial challenge and the need to adhere to the PSR rule made them withdraw from the race to buy the player

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is reportedly on the verge of a significant move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for €120 million.

The deal comes as a heavy blow to Chelsea’s transfer aspiration of landing the Nigerian international to solve their striker crisis ahead of next season.

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli for PSG Photo Credit: Victor Osimhen

Source: Twitter

Why Chelsea can't buy Osimhen again

Several top European clubs also showed interest in securing the services of the Super Eagles striker this summer.

However, as Italian outlet Il Mattino reported, negotiations between Napoli and PSG are progressing to an advanced stage.

PSG seemed determined to outmanoeuvre competitors like Chelsea in the pursuit of Osimhen’s signature. The French Giants is poised to activate Osimhen’s €120 million release clause and offer him a lucrative four-year contract worth €13 million (£11m/$14m) per season.

Chelsea’s financial constraints and the pressing need to adhere to the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Regulations (PSR) have led them to withdraw from the race for Osimhen’s signature.

Why PSG wanted to buy Osimhen

Since Kylian Mbappe made it known to the management his desire to leave the club in the Summer, Osimhen has popped up as one of the top candidates to replace the Frenchman.

The Nigeria international, who helped the Super Eagles reach the Africa Cup of Nations final, is a frequent transfer target despite signing a contract extension until 2026 in December.

Osimhen, 25, reportedly has a £112 million release clause in his new contract, which PSG would be happy to activate if Mbappe’s high wage did not strain their resources.

The Napoli striker has developed into one of Europe’s most lethal strikers in recent years, following up on a tally of 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season with seven in 13 this season.

Source: Legit.ng