Nigerian Lady Builds House, Becomes Youngest Landlord in Her Street

In an inspiring display of youthful ambition and achievement, a recent video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a young woman who has boldly stepped into the realm of property ownership.

The video, which has rapidly spread across social media platforms, captures a heartwarming celebration within the walls of her newly erected rental home, surrounded by well-wishers and supporters.

The young entrepreneur is seen close to the guests, her face alight with joy, as she shares the tale of her journey towards becoming one of the youngest landlords in her neighborhood.

As shown by @nurse_mina, her story is not just one of personal triumph but also serves as a beacon of motivation for aspiring young landlords and business minds.

Ennywalter reacted:

“Be careful among dz old people.”

Kalakazzy said:

“Naa to marry me remain, my bags are packed already, no worry about groom price, i dey come for free, hope say you sabi cook indomie and egg.”

Nurse Mina commented:

“Hope you know how to wash cloths.”

Sarafina also commented:

“Me l know they answer them for any meeting I use to tell them am not around no be me Una go use do topic.”

Omobolanle:

“Opooor fun Nurse mina.”

Ahmed:

“Congratulations if yoU are looking for husband am available.”

Olori T black:

“Congratulations my love.”

