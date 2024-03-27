A TikTok video showcasing six Nigerian families receiving their visas simultaneously captured widespread attention

A captivating video featuring six Nigerian families, all of whom had their visas approved simultaneously, garnered significant attention on TikTok.

The clip captured the moment when these families arrived at the airport and chose to commemorate their journey with a photograph.

Their evident joy about relocating to Canada left a lasting impression on the online community, sparking curiosity about how they managed to secure their visas all at once.

As shown by @betteredbetty, this intriguing tale of simultaneous visa approval and the families’ subsequent journey to Canada continues to engage viewers worldwide.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nayo _Apparel said:

“I tap in this for myself, my husband and my child.”

Josh wrote:

“No more secrets, everybody must know your whereabouts, so sad.”

Halade Holajumoke:

“Congratulations k.. tap into your blessings. me and my children are next in line.”

Only_Shazy:

“Omo congratulations, I am so happy for you, this is massive.”

Dora:

“I recieve mine this week in Jesus name. Amen.”

Sublime93838:

“What God cannot do does not exist.”

Sessy:

“I tap in your blessing for me my mom and siblings.”

Vickkybaby:

“Congratulations, I tap in to your blessings to me and my family ijn.”

Miidespecial:

“Congratulations I'm next.”

ArewaYummiesvilla:

“God let my own come out successfully with my family.”

Mimee:

“Congratulations I tap into your blessings.”

Bellaeve2007:

“Congratulations, I pray for mine soon o in jesus name.”

