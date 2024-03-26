A video captured the heartfelt moment when a young lady purchased a WAEC form for her sister, sparking significant online engagement

The clip revealed the recipient’s gratitude through a WhatsApp voice note that was tinged with excitement

Overwhelmed by the heartfelt thanks, the lady shared her joy and pledged ongoing support

An online video featuring a young lady purchasing a WAEC form for her younger sibling garnered significant attention.

The beneficiary expressed her gratitude to her benefactor through a heartfelt WhatsApp voice note, which was captured in the video.

The lady was satisfied with her reaction. Photo credit: @teellionaire

Source: TikTok

The benefactor, moved by the appreciation, voiced her contentment and pledged her commitment to continue her acts of kindness.

As shown by @teellionaire, this heartwarming story of sisterly love and support moved many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Scruff Mcgruff said:

“Lol so cute, low-key wish I had a younger sibling to do stuff like this for.”

Chikito T.N. wrote:

“Pls adopt me, i am going through a lot.”

Hgt/Fitness:

“Thelma, you're the best.”

User9361716559851:

“Auntie Ngozi you're da best, i promise to make you proud also, this 2024 i will make yoU proud of me. You still remeber right.”

Vita celestine:

“Why una dey purposely snub una little siblings?”

Chikito T.N:

“I respond to her on her number. So we can talk w/o her feeling her mom can see the texts & won't want to be free w me. Thanks Vita.”

Joy Imo:

“Goodnight form here Goodmorning from there cute.”

Stick Rowley:

“God bless you all and God will continue to provide for you. Her plans to make you prOUd will come to pass.”

Blackie:

“Little things that matter.”

Shalomma:

“And she means it, God bless you.”

Shufflez:

“She's very appreciative.”

Iyereosemenshan:

“Money is needed to make your loved ones happy.”

Aded93838:

“Awnnn I want to cry this is my sister with the 100 naira data l Dey do for her.”

Girl emotional as sister gifts her phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that For two long years, a young Nigerian girl had to live without a phone, feeling disconnected from her friends and the world.

She had no idea that her sister had been saving up for a special surprise for her.

One day, as the girl was busy cleaning the kitchen, her sister walked in with a brand-new phone in her hand.

Source: Legit.ng