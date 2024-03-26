“You are the Best”: Nigerian Lady Pays Her Little Sister’s WAEC Fees, She Reacts on WhatsApp
- A video captured the heartfelt moment when a young lady purchased a WAEC form for her sister, sparking significant online engagement
- The clip revealed the recipient’s gratitude through a WhatsApp voice note that was tinged with excitement
- Overwhelmed by the heartfelt thanks, the lady shared her joy and pledged ongoing support
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
An online video featuring a young lady purchasing a WAEC form for her younger sibling garnered significant attention.
The beneficiary expressed her gratitude to her benefactor through a heartfelt WhatsApp voice note, which was captured in the video.
The benefactor, moved by the appreciation, voiced her contentment and pledged her commitment to continue her acts of kindness.
As shown by @teellionaire, this heartwarming story of sisterly love and support moved many people.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Scruff Mcgruff said:
“Lol so cute, low-key wish I had a younger sibling to do stuff like this for.”
Chikito T.N. wrote:
“Pls adopt me, i am going through a lot.”
Hgt/Fitness:
“Thelma, you're the best.”
User9361716559851:
“Auntie Ngozi you're da best, i promise to make you proud also, this 2024 i will make yoU proud of me. You still remeber right.”
Vita celestine:
“Why una dey purposely snub una little siblings?”
Chikito T.N:
“I respond to her on her number. So we can talk w/o her feeling her mom can see the texts & won't want to be free w me. Thanks Vita.”
Joy Imo:
“Goodnight form here Goodmorning from there cute.”
Stick Rowley:
“God bless you all and God will continue to provide for you. Her plans to make you prOUd will come to pass.”
Blackie:
“Little things that matter.”
Shalomma:
“And she means it, God bless you.”
Shufflez:
“She's very appreciative.”
Iyereosemenshan:
“Money is needed to make your loved ones happy.”
Aded93838:
“Awnnn I want to cry this is my sister with the 100 naira data l Dey do for her.”
Girl emotional as sister gifts her phone
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that For two long years, a young Nigerian girl had to live without a phone, feeling disconnected from her friends and the world.
She had no idea that her sister had been saving up for a special surprise for her.
One day, as the girl was busy cleaning the kitchen, her sister walked in with a brand-new phone in her hand.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng