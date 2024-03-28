A Nigerian lady has shared her salary progression for seven years, beginning from when she was doing her NYSC

The lady, Designer Babe, noted that she had always negotiated her salary without necessarily allowing the employer to decide for her

Designer Babe said her salary started from N150,000 in 2017 and peaked at £60,500 (N108 Million) in 2023

A Nigerian lady moved from earning N150,000 in 2017 to pocketing £60,500 (N108 Million) in 2023.

The lady, Designer Babe, noted that she was able to upscale her earnings because of her ability to negotiate her pay.

The tech lady said she is currently on a career break. Photo credit: TikTok/Designer Baby and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

She urged people to always negotiate their salary with their employers and not just settle for anything.

Designer Babe started earning N150,000 when she was doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Her salary moved to N225,000 in 2018 and 2019. Also, in 2019, her salary increased to N400,500.

In 2020, she was earning N600,215. Her salary increased to 1,056,000 in 2021. Apparently, the lady started earning in Pounds Sterling, and she pocketed £57,255 (N102 million) in 2022.

Tech lady takes a career break

Also, in 2022, her salary became £60,500 (N108 Million). Her story resonated with many of her followers.

She wrote:

"I've been negotiating my salary since my first job as an intern despite lacking experience. Even small increments from the initial offer can leave you feeling satisfied rather than regretful. So, always advocate for yourself."

Apparently, she was working in the tech industry, and many people wanted to know what she was doing, and she said she was a designer.

Currently, she said she is earning nothing because she took a career break.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Designer Babe's video

@Sailor said:

"Story of my life in project management. Can’t wait to earn again."

@atinuke_kas commented:

"Make I go take my PM course seriously."

@Bb asked:

"Do you need husband?"

@fy said:

"I think this is a sign for me not to be scared and go into tech."

