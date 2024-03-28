A Nigerian lady residing in the United Kingdom said she got a new job, but she was not aware of what the job entailed

A Nigerian lady living in the UK went to her new workplace without knowing what the job there entails.

The lady, @ochy_is_evergreen, told her TikTok followers that she was looking for an extra job to do for 20 hours.

The lady said she would find out what the job was about when she got there. Photo credit: TikTok/@ochy_is_evergreen.

She said she contacted someone who gave her a phone number to call. When she called the phone number, she learned of an available job.

According to Ochy, she was not told what the job entailed but was asked to put on a reflective jacket and a safety boot and report to work.

Ochy dressed the way the new employer wanted and recorded a video which she shared on TikTok when she was going to resume the new job.

She got a clearing and forwarding job in the UK

It was when she got there that she discovered the job was clearing and forwarding. She said she discovered it was something very easy and that she loved it.

Ochy noted in part two of the video that the job was not stressful and that she did not even feel as if she went to work.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng